General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has threatened to kill anyone who messes with his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye.

He stated this in a video of a morning devotion shared to his Instagram page.

He said, “You can criticise me, insult me or trample on me, I will only pray for you, but if you mess around with my wife, I will kill you.

“I will kill you so thoroughly you won’t even be able to rise on the resurrection morning."