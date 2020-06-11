Police In Kano Arrest Man Who Raped 40 Women In One Year

The 30-year-old serial predator, Mohammed, of Kwanar Dangora Village according to Kano Police spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confessed that the victims were young girls, married women and old women.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a man, who raped 40 women in one town within the span of a year.

He said, “It is true. We have him in our custody. We are parading him soon.” 

Haruna said the suspect was arrested when he sneaked into a house to rape a girl but the mother raised the alarm, which forced him to escape.

He was, however, caught by neighbours, who tracked him after a woman caught him in her children’s room in Dangora town, Kano.

The police said the suspect had been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for investigation.

