President Buhari To Address Nigerians On June 12

A statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, urged television and radio stations to hook up to the network services of the NTA and FRCN for the live broadcast.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

As part of programmes to commemorate this year’s June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the country on Friday at 7:00am.

The statement reads, “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the Nation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7am. 

“Television and radio stations as well as other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

Saharareporters, New York

