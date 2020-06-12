Bandits Kill, Kidnap Several Persons During Deadly Mid-night Raid In Niger Communities

“As the oppressions lasted, despite the excruciating weather condition due to heavy downpour, unarmed locals including children and the aged still had to run on their heels and escaped into the nearby bushes to take refuge there."

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 12, 2020

Tragedy struck on Friday when armed bandits attacked communities in Gurmana, Manta and Bassa/Kukoki wards of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing and abducting an unspecified number of persons.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that the hoodlums stormed the villages during odd hours and started shooting at anyone in sight, destroying properties worth millions of naira in the process. 

He gave the names of the affected villages as Rumache Madalla, Palalli, Maganda, Sarkin Zama, Kokki, Shekadna, Karibo, Magami, Gungu and other villages within the area.

He said, “They shot guns sporadically into the air, thereby mercilessly and senselessly killing law-abiding citizens.

“For now, there is no certainty as regards the casualty figure but certainly losses were recorded in both human and material resources while many abductions were made.

“As the oppressions lasted, despite the excruciating weather condition due to heavy downpour, unarmed locals including children and the aged still had to run on their heels and escaped into the nearby bushes to take refuge there. 

“Sacking villages at will by criminals, who have become our regular visitors, have been a recurring decimal and unfortunately these repeated attacks have been happening without the slightest resistance, confrontation and even counterattack from the authorities concerned.”

