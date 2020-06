The All Progressives Congress screening committee for Edo governorship election aspirants, has disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki of the state from contesting the primary poll.

Jonathan Ayuba, Chairman of the screening committee, said this while presenting his report to Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman, at the national secretariat in Abuja on Friday.



Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki

