Civil Society Groups Protest Rape, Police Brutality In Abuja, Demand Justice For Victims

The protesters are demanding justice for Uwa Omozuwa, Alex Ogbu, Barakat Bello, Solomon Eze, Azeezat and other victims of rape and police brutality.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 12, 2020

A coalition of civil society groups on Friday in Abuja staged a protest at the Force Headquarters against increasing cases of rape, police brutality and killing of innocent Nigerians by terrorists.

The protesters are demanding justice for Uwa Omozuwa, Alex Ogbu, Barakat Bello, Solomon Eze, Azeezat and other victims of rape and police brutality. 

The group said they would continue to protest until justice was served and perpetrators were brought to book.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Dimeji Macaulay called for stiffer penalty against rapists and an end to discrimination against rape victims.  

He said, "We call for full investigation into this matter. We demand compensation to the family of comrade Alex Ogbu, Tina Ezekwe, Solomon Eze and all others killed unjustly. 

"We want the trial of police officers responsible for the violation of human rights across the country. 

"We stand against sexism, sexual harassment and oppression of women in their places of work and we also vehemently oppose the lack of accountability of police officers who contravene the law. 

"For this reason, we seek an end to the culture of rape and dismantle the systems that allow it and we also seek to put an end to police brutality." 

The coalition also condemned the killing of Nigerians in Katsina, Borno, Kaduna and other parts of the country by bandits and Boko Haram terrorists. 

The protesters urged President Muhammadu Bihari to rise up to his constitutional responsibility and stop senseless killings in the country.
 
A formal petition was submitted to the representative of Inspector-General of Police, CSP Emmanuel, who assured the protesters that perpetrators of rape and extra-judicial killings in the country would be brought to justice.
 

Saharareporters, New York

