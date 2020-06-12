Edo Poll: We’ll Deal With Imported Thugs, Sponsors, Governor Obaseki Says

The Edo State Government also said it would sanction any individual or group of persons, who violates the regulations contained in the gazette on political gatherings

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2020

The Edo State Government has warned that it will spare no resources within the ambit of the law to bring to justice any individual or group importing political thugs through riverine communities and other state borders to unleash mayhem on the people.

In a statement on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said reports of such movements of hoodlums had been received and the government would ensure that those culpable of such acts were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

He said, “The Edo State Government has received intelligence reports that some unscrupulous politicians are mobilising hoodlums from neighbouring states to come into Edo through the riverine communities and other land borders, to cause mayhem.

“We want to put the public on alert and warn them to be wary of strange faces and movements in their neighbourhoods. Once such suspicious persons are identified, members of the public are advised to alert security agencies and the government so that appropriate action will be taken.”

Osagie warned that the state government would exert the full weight of the law in ensuring that individuals and groups who violate extant laws aimed at protecting and safeguarding the people were brought to book.

The statement added,“In this light, we warn those stockpiling arms and plotting to cause mayhem to be assured that the government will spare nothing in ensuring that they are identified, arrested and brought to justice, no matter who they are.”

The Edo State Government also said it would sanction any individual or group of persons, who violates the regulations contained in the gazette on political gatherings aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

SaharaReporters, New York

