Insecurity: Buhari Administration Has Worst Set Of Incompetent Leaders In Nigeria —Coalition Of Northern Groups

Infuriated by the incessant killing of Nigerians in the Northern part of the country, the Coalition of Northern Groups has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as the “worst set of incompetent, ineffective, unfocused and generally unwilling leaders”.

The group in a statement by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said the country was experiencing deterioration in social, security and political issues that are not being decisively addressed by the government.

The coalition stated that the reality on the ground now was one of pervasive fear and uncertainty all over the North, noting that everybody was feeling unsafe, uncertain and traumatic. Muhammadu Buhari

It added that this government had invariably failed in the discharge of its most fundamental responsibility, which is the protection of life and property.

The statement reads, “The CNG is saddened to observe that Nigeria, in the entire period of its independent existence, has never had such worst successive leaderships as the ones we have in this fourth republic from 1999 to date.

“With the inception of the current dispensation in the last five years, Nigeria, in particular, the North has had the worst set of incompetent, ineffective, unfocused and generally unwilling leaders manning all the arms and levels of governance.

“We find it ridiculous for the federal government to be pretending to celebrate a certain Democracy Day while in the actual sense, the nation is supposed to be observing days of mourning.”

The coalition condemned the inactions of the state government in containing the attack by bandits in different states.

It lamented that government had left the killings unattended while all attention has been shifted to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The coalition stated, “The audacity with which bands of armed criminals ride freely to terrorize, massacre, loot and displace Katsina communities without any counter-response from government troops, call to question the willingness, readiness, sincerity and capacity to curb the drift towards anarchy in these affected parts.

“The role of some top officials of the Katsina State government under Aminu Bello Masari in this regard is similarly suspicious.

“It is an unexplained reality that in a single day's massacre across Borno, Katsina and Sokoto states alone, more people were killed than the coronavirus reportedly in three months nationwide.

“Yet, the government at all levels in Nigeria has diverted attention to a COVID-19 fight and relegated the issue of insecurity to the background.”

It urged the Northern Elders Forum to summon an urgent meeting of all stakeholders, to agree on definite conclusions to halt the continuation of decay and destruction of the North and its people and define practical measures to save Nigeria.