Lagos Court Sentences Two To Death For Robbery, Rape

The Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, on Wednesday, sentenced two armed robbers, Williams Umoh Udoh and Ubong Lazarus Isaiah, to death for armed robbery and rape in Lagos.

The Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, who is also the state lead prosecutor, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, said the two robbers were earlier arraigned by the government on an amended five-count charge in June 2017.

She submitted that the duo was arrested by the police and arraigned for conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery which contravenes the criminal justice act of Lagos State and urged the court to sentence the defendants accordingly, having found them guilty of the charges against them.

Shitta-Bey said the defendants, who pleaded not guilty, robbed the residents of Shepherd Estate, Ijegun on the 2nd of August 2015, while the 1st defendant, William Udoh, raped one of the victims during the robbery.

A statement from the LASG quoted her as saying, “The testimonies of six witnesses, including the victim of rape and armed robbery confirmed the allegations of the crime against Udoh and Isiah.”

The trial judge, Justice Atinuke Ipaye, stated that “the evidence provided by the prosecutor’s witnesses was credible, compelling, and cogent for the conviction of the defendants”.

Justice Ipaye said she found the two robbers guilty of the charge and punishable under section 261, 297 and 295 (2) of the Criminal Law, CH, C.17 Vol 13 Laws of Lagos State 2015 and sentenced them accordingly.