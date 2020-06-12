Lagos Court Sentences Two To Death For Robbery, Rape

Justice Ipaye said she found the two robbers guilty of the charge and punishable under section 261, 297 and 295 (2) of the Criminal Law, CH, C.17 Vol 13 Laws of Lagos State 2015

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2020

The Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, on Wednesday, sentenced two armed robbers, Williams Umoh Udoh and Ubong Lazarus Isaiah, to death for armed robbery and rape in Lagos.

The Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, who is also the state lead prosecutor, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, said the two robbers were earlier arraigned by the government on an amended five-count charge in June 2017.

She submitted that the duo was arrested by the police and arraigned for conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery which contravenes the criminal justice act of Lagos State and urged the court to sentence the defendants accordingly, having found them guilty of the charges against them.

Shitta-Bey said the defendants, who pleaded not guilty, robbed the residents of Shepherd Estate, Ijegun on the 2nd of August 2015, while the 1st defendant, William Udoh, raped one of the victims during the robbery.

A statement from the LASG quoted her as saying, “The testimonies of six witnesses, including the victim of rape and armed robbery confirmed the allegations of the crime against Udoh and Isiah.”

The trial judge, Justice Atinuke Ipaye, stated that “the evidence provided by the prosecutor’s witnesses was credible, compelling, and cogent for the conviction of the defendants”.

Justice Ipaye said she found the two robbers guilty of the charge and punishable under section 261, 297 and 295 (2) of the Criminal Law, CH, C.17 Vol 13 Laws of Lagos State 2015 and sentenced them accordingly.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Lagos Hotel Sacks Nigerian Worker For Reporting Attempted Rape By Indian Boss
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture Order Of Ex-Nigerian Air Force Boss' Assets
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Rapes 14-year-old Girl In Kogi, Threatens To Kill Victim's Family Members
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Government To Release 603 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Back To Society In July
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest One Suspect In Killing Of UNIBEN Student Raped And Murdered Inside A Church
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Popular Kogi Shop Owner, Nicholas Ofodile, Three Others, Abduct Many Passengers In State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Lagos Hotel Sacks Nigerian Worker For Reporting Attempted Rape By Indian Boss
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Jobs 39.4 Million Nigerians May Lose Jobs Before 2020 Ends, Says Vice President Osinbajo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International AfDB Vice President, Jennifer Blanke Resigns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture Order Of Ex-Nigerian Air Force Boss' Assets
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Chimamanda Adichie, Nigerian Writer, Loses Father
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Rapes 14-year-old Girl In Kogi, Threatens To Kill Victim's Family Members
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Address Nigerians On June 12
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Despite Unresolved Scandal, Federal Executive Council Approves N1.59bn For NDDC To Purchase 62 Vehicles
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Loses Protocol Officer
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion ‘Buhari Makes Nigeria Most Dangerous Country In The World For Christians’ By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption 1,000 Ghost Workers Uncovered By EFCC In Kwara State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Government To Release 603 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Back To Society In July
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad