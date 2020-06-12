Oyo Discharges 64 COVID-19 Patients

Makinde said the figure raised the number of discharged cases so far to 176 in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 12, 2020

Sixty-four COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Oyo State isolation centre after receiving their second negative test results.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced this through his official Twitter handle on Friday.

Makinde said the figure raised the number of discharged cases so far to 176 in the state.

He said, “64 confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 176.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-six suspected cases came back positive. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 434.

“Community-based testing for COVID-19 has commenced in 10 local government areas across the state.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy President Buhari Authorises Implementation Of White Paper On Rationalisation Of Parastatals, Agencies Over Economic Hardship
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant Orders Detention Of Aisha’s ADC After Disregarding COVID-19 Guideline At Aso Villa Upon Return From Private Trip To Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Index COVID-19 Case Only Suffered From Bee Sting, He Was Discharged Without Seeing His Result —Information Commissioner
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Journalism COVID-19: Ondo-based Journalist Denies Having Coronavirus After State Government Included Him In List Of Infected Persons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia State Governor, Ikpeazu, Diagnosed With Diabetes, In Stable Condition As Coronavirus Treatment Continues
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Lagos Hotel Sacks Nigerian Worker For Reporting Attempted Rape By Indian Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Won’t Appeal My Disqualification From Participating In APC Primary Election, Says Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Panel Disqualifies Edo Governor, Obaseki, From Contesting Primary Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Two Others Disqualified By APC Screening Committee Ahead Of Governorship Primary
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Tells IGP To Release ADC, Others Detained On Orders Of Husband's Personal Assistant
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS Pastor Adeboye, RCCG General Overseer, Threatens To Kill Anyone That Messes With His Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Mass Sack: 116 Ex-Employees Drag UBA To Court, Seek Payment Of 2bn For Unjust Dismissal
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Full Speech With Which Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Annulled June 12 Elections Won By MKO Abiola
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Buhari Administration Has Worst Set Of Incompetent Leaders In Nigeria —Coalition Of Northern Groups
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: Undemocratic Forces, Tyrants In Mufti Hijacked Democracy We Fought For —Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: How IBB, Abacha, Buhari, Others Betrayed MKO Abiola, Truncated Nigeria's Democracy
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad