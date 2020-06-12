President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Tells IGP To Release ADC, Others Detained On Orders Of Husband's Personal Assistant

Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to release her security staff in detention on the orders of her husband's Personal Assistant, Sabiu ‘Tunde’ Yusuf, to avoid putting their lives in danger as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how Yusuf ordered the detention of Aisha’s Aide De Camp, Usman Shugaba, Escort Commander and other policemen attached to her after they forced him to leave the Presidential Villa for refusing to go on a 14-day self-isolation after a private trip to Lagos.

Confirming the development on Friday, Mrs Buhari called on all relevant government agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by the President and ensure that no one was found violating the law. Aisha Buhari

She said, “That COVID-19 is real and still very much around in our nation is not in doubt. Consequently, I call on all relevant government agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by Mr President and ensure no one is found violating this law and the NCDC guidelines especially on interstate travel without the necessary exemptions for movement of essentials.

“Anyone who does that should at the very least be made to undergo a 14-day mandatory isolation no matter who the person is. No one should be above the law and the police command will do well to remember that.

“Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned staff still in the custody of the police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to COVID-19 while in their custody.”

SaharaReporters further gathered that Mrs Bihari had driven Yusuf out of the Presidential Villa and insisted that he observe the 14-day isolation period before returning.

Recall that the First Lady also stood her grounds when some Presidency aides flouted the NCDC guidelines while attending the burial of President Buhari's late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, in Abuja recently.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, was among those sent away from the Villa by the First Lady for breaching the Coronavirus rule.

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant Orders Detention Of Aisha’s ADC After Disregarding COVID-19 Guideline At Aso Villa Upon Return From Private Trip To Lagos