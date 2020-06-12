Set Up Judicial Commission Of Enquiry To Unravel How MKO Abiola Died, Okei-Odumakin Tells Nigerian Government

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President of Women Arise and Centre for Change, has called on the Nigerian Government to set up a judicial commission of enquiry to unravel how MKO Abiola died in government’s custody.

Okei-Odumakin in a statement on Friday said that Nigerians irrespective of creed, race, religious inclination or affiliation must re-dedicate themselves to the struggle for genuine democracy, which was epitomised by the June 12, 1993 elections. Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin

She posited that entrenching the true spirit of June 12 was the best way to immortalise MKO.

Calling for an inquiry to reveal the true cause of Abiola’s death, Okei-Odumakin said, “We demand a judicial commission of enquiry to unravel how the high treason of his murder was carried out while MKO was in the custody of the Federal Government.”

She also demanded the official authentication and validation of the June 12, 1993 election result as well as the posthumous recognition of Abiola as President of Nigeria and for his portrait to be displayed amongst those of past Nigerian Presidents and Heads of State.

