UPDATE: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Two Others Disqualified By APC Screening Committee Ahead Of Governorship Primary

On his part, Oshiomhole thanked the panel for the job they had done and urged disqualified aspirants, who believe that they had a case to appeal the decision.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 12, 2020

The All Progressives Congress screening committee for the party's governorship primary in Edo has disqualified Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, from contesting the primary poll.

Jonathan Ayuba, Chairman of the screening committee, said this while presenting his report to Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman, at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Thursday. 

Also disqualified were Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

Ayuba said Obaseki was disqualified over a "defective" certificate.

He said, "In our view of the issues raised, we concluded that the higher school certificate was defective.

"The NYSC certificate and act of the aspirant taking the party to court, these are some of the issues we have attached and based on the party's constitution, this has made us to recommend that Godwin Obaseki is not eligible to participate in the governorship primary."

On his part, Oshiomhole thanked the panel for the job they had done and urged disqualified aspirants, who believe that they had a case to appeal the decision.
 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: APC Panel Disqualifies Edo Governor, Obaseki, From Contesting Primary Election 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: I Won’t Appeal My Disqualification From Participating In APC Primary Election, Says Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Panel Disqualifies Edo Governor, Obaseki, From Contesting Primary Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Tells IGP To Release ADC, Others Detained On Orders Of Husband's Personal Assistant
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Full Speech With Which Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Annulled June 12 Elections Won By MKO Abiola
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Buhari Administration Has Worst Set Of Incompetent Leaders In Nigeria —Coalition Of Northern Groups
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: Undemocratic Forces, Tyrants In Mufti Hijacked Democracy We Fought For —Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Lagos Hotel Sacks Nigerian Worker For Reporting Attempted Rape By Indian Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Won’t Appeal My Disqualification From Participating In APC Primary Election, Says Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Panel Disqualifies Edo Governor, Obaseki, From Contesting Primary Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Tells IGP To Release ADC, Others Detained On Orders Of Husband's Personal Assistant
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS Pastor Adeboye, RCCG General Overseer, Threatens To Kill Anyone That Messes With His Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Mass Sack: 116 Ex-Employees Drag UBA To Court, Seek Payment Of 2bn For Unjust Dismissal
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Full Speech With Which Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Annulled June 12 Elections Won By MKO Abiola
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Buhari Administration Has Worst Set Of Incompetent Leaders In Nigeria —Coalition Of Northern Groups
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: Undemocratic Forces, Tyrants In Mufti Hijacked Democracy We Fought For —Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: How IBB, Abacha, Buhari, Others Betrayed MKO Abiola, Truncated Nigeria's Democracy
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: MKO Abiola's Full Speech Which Led To His Arrest By Nigeria’s Late Military Dictator, Sani Abacha
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad