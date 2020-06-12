UPDATE: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Two Others Disqualified By APC Screening Committee Ahead Of Governorship Primary

The All Progressives Congress screening committee for the party's governorship primary in Edo has disqualified Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, from contesting the primary poll.

Jonathan Ayuba, Chairman of the screening committee, said this while presenting his report to Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman, at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Thursday.

Also disqualified were Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

Ayuba said Obaseki was disqualified over a "defective" certificate.

He said, "In our view of the issues raised, we concluded that the higher school certificate was defective.

"The NYSC certificate and act of the aspirant taking the party to court, these are some of the issues we have attached and based on the party's constitution, this has made us to recommend that Godwin Obaseki is not eligible to participate in the governorship primary."

On his part, Oshiomhole thanked the panel for the job they had done and urged disqualified aspirants, who believe that they had a case to appeal the decision.



