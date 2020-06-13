DSS Still Detaining Nigerian Lawyer, Emperor Gabriel Ogbonna, Without Charges Despite Fulfilling Bail Conditions

He was alleged to have posted that Ikpeazu visited a shrine outside the country where he swore to an oath of allegiance and secrecy to former governor of the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 13, 2020

The Department of State Services is still holding Emperor Gabriel Ogbonna, a lawyer arrested on the orders of Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State governor, over a Facebook post.

He was alleged to have posted that Ikpeazu visited a shrine outside the country where he swore to an oath of allegiance and secrecy to former governor of the state.

Ogbonna has denied being the originator of the post but that he only reshared it. 

The lawyer was granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting at Umuahia, the state capital, on April 29 but rearrested hours later by the DSS.  Emperor Gabriel Ogbonna

On the day he was granted bail, government officials led by Chief of Staff to the governor, Dr. A.C Agbazuere, who incidentally is also a lawyer, accompanied by officials of the DSS forcefully attempted to rearrest Ogbonna within the premises of the Federal High Court but was resisted by prison officials and lawyers present because the bail term was yet to be perfected.

Upon obtaining the necessary documentation in the presence of prison warders, they drove to the Correctional Center at Afara Umuahia, rearrested Ogbonna and whisked him away to an unknown destination.  See Also ACTIVISM Abia Government Arrests, Remands Activist In Prison Custody Over Alleged False Publication 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

“He was released to the DSS officials and officials of Abia State Government on orders from above, they really wanted to deal with him,” a prison source told SaharaReporters at the time.

He is also yet to be charged to court 45 days after he was rearrested and detained.
 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Tells IGP To Release ADC, Others Detained On Orders Of Husband's Personal Assistant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Two Others Disqualified By APC Screening Committee Ahead Of Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Won’t Appeal My Disqualification From Participating In APC Primary Election, Says Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Call Out Arabs, Chinese, Indians, Others For Hate Towards Black People, Shehu Sani Says
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Buhari Administration Has Worst Set Of Incompetent Leaders In Nigeria —Coalition Of Northern Groups
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Tells IGP To Release ADC, Others Detained On Orders Of Husband's Personal Assistant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ex-Big Brother Naija Star, Khafi Kareem's Brother Shot Dead In UK
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Launch Fresh Attack On Kastina Community, Kill Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Two Others Disqualified By APC Screening Committee Ahead Of Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO NEWS Pastor Adeboye, RCCG General Overseer, Threatens To Kill Anyone That Messes With His Wife
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Goni Village In Borno
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Oshiomhole, APC And 'Murder' Of Democracy By Dyepkazah Shibayan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Another Borno Community
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Won’t Appeal My Disqualification From Participating In APC Primary Election, Says Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buhari’s Democracy Day Speech: Dictator’s False Dilemma By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Attack Borno COVID-19 Committee Enforcing Lockdown, Kill One, Injure Four
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad