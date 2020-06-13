Soldiers Attack Borno COVID-19 Committee Enforcing Lockdown, Kill One, Injure Four

SaharaReporters gathered that the state Attorney-General, Kakashehu Lawal, and Commissioner for Health, Dr Salisu Kawaya-Bura, were among the committee members when the incident occurred.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 13, 2020

One person was reported killed and four others injured after Nigerian soldiers attached to the 7 Division attacked officials of the COVID-19 Committee at Auno checkpoint in Borno State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the state Attorney-General, Kakashehu Lawal, and Commissioner for Health, Dr Salisu Kawaya-Bura, were among the committee members when the incident occurred.

The soldiers, disregarding the ongoing interstate travel ban, forced their way through the entrance gate to Borno and allowed hundreds of illegal travellers into the town. 

The armed personnel, who arrived in three gun trucks, allegedly threatened to open fire on the COVID-19 Committee members.

Speaking with a journalist, Lawal alleged that the soldiers forced their way by pulling down the barricade preventing non-essential travellers into the state by the committee.

He said that the troops in three Hilux gun trucks, who claimed to be on a mission to repel Boko Haram attack on Gubio, fatally struck the convoy of the Rapid Response Squad enforcing the lockdown.

He said that the force of the collision propelled the RRS Hilux vehicle down the roadway, causing it to summersault and killing one person while injuring three security men.

"After hitting the vehicle, the soldiers pointed their gun trucks at us and began assaulting us. 

"One of the soldiers looked at me and told me "To hell with democracy, useless democracy”.

"Others raised their guns at us, while one of them removed the cap of a policeman attached to the team.

"A cameraman attached to the team from the deputy governor's office was also attacked and beaten while his camera was seized by the soldiers," Lawan said.

The deputy governor, Umar Kadafur, who chairs the COVID-19 committee, arrived at the scene of the faceoff and called the garrison commander to meet him at the scene.

Kadafur also ordered the return of the seized video camera while condemning the action of the soldiers.

The garrison commander, who apologised for the action of the soldiers, said the perpetrators have been identified and would face disciplinary action.

The garrison commander also said that the officer commanding the soldiers that violated the restriction order said they acted based on the fact that incoming travellers trying to escape the committee had gathered at a location and the soldiers were worried that they could come under attack by Boko Haram insurgents.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Government Discharges 95 Coronavirus Patients
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH INVESTIGATION: Nigeria Natural Medicine Agency Fails To Patent Any Product Despite N2bn Funding In Four Years
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Boko Haram Chadian Army Kills More Boko Haram Terrorists As Shekau Begs Fighters Not To Run In New Audio
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die ‘Mysteriously’ Under Three Days, Sparking Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Tells IGP To Release ADC, Others Detained On Orders Of Husband's Personal Assistant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Goni Village In Borno
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Launch Fresh Attack On Kastina Community, Kill Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Ex-Big Brother Naija Star, Khafi Kareem's Brother Shot Dead In UK
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Another Borno Community
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Won’t Appeal My Disqualification From Participating In APC Primary Election, Says Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Obaseki/Oshiomhole Naked Brawl: When Will Our Primitive Politics Evolve? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS Pastor Adeboye, RCCG General Overseer, Threatens To Kill Anyone That Messes With His Wife
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Oshiomhole, APC And 'Murder' Of Democracy By Dyepkazah Shibayan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Pulling Down Christopher Columbus’ Buhari Statues By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad