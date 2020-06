Ibidun Ighodalo, ex-Nigerian beauty queen and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of The Trinity Church, has died.

Ibidun was reported to have died of cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

A family friend confirmed to SaharaReporters that her demise had left family and close friends devastated.

Mrs Ighodalo successfully ran her events company, Elizerbeth R, as well as her foundation, Ibidun Ighodalo Foundation, during her lifetime.