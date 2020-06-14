BREAKING: Fire Engulfs Market In Ondo State

Fire has engulfed a market around Oba n'la Junction in Akure, Ondo State.

The fire started inside a small shop around 9:30pm, according to residents living close to the place.

"We have called the fire service at Alagbaka to help us but unfortunately we have not seen them since then.

"If care is not taken, the fire will spread to other shops stocked with goods and even to people's houses,” a resident said.

As at the time of filing this report, residents had already blocked major roads in the area to avoid a spread of the fire.