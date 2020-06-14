BREAKING: Four Feared Dead As Bridge Collapses In Kwara After Heavy Rainfall

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2020

Four people have been reported dead after a bridge collapsed at Oko-erin, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The bridge collapsed after a heavy downfall on Saturday night.

A car carrying three passengers was on the bridge when it collapsed, according to an eyewitness, who spoke with SaharaReporters. 

The driver and passengers dived into the canal and died before they could be rescued. 

“The bridge collapsed around 10pm on Saturday nightbecause of heavy downfall. The driver was on the bridge when it tore apart and they fell into the canal.

“They died because they could not get help as people don’t have means of rescuing them, we had to standby and expect the emergency team to come.”

The emergency response team is currently at the scene making efforts to retrieve the car and bodies.

