Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered investigation into the shooting in Aso Villa, Nigeria's seat of power in Abuja.

Buhari in a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said the incident happened outside the main residence of the President.

He said, “The Presidency wishes to acknowledge concerns expressed by several members of the public regarding the recent incident among occupants of the State House, which escalation led to the arrest of some staff by the police.

“This is to assure all and everyone that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, is not, and was not at anytime in any form of danger arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel which is currently under investigation.



“This particular incident happened outside the main residence of the President. Armed guards and other security personnel assigned to the State House receive the necessary training of especially weapons handling and where they come short, their relevant agencies have their rules and regulations to immediately address them.



“Having authorized the proper investigation to be carried out into this unfortunate incident by the police, the President has acted in compliance with the rule of law. That a minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and the person of President Muhammadu Buhari beggars belief. In this particular instance, the President says the law should be allowed to take its course.”

SaharaReporters had reported earlier that there was crisis in Aso Villa on Thursday night after security details of wife of the President, Aisha, removed

Shortly afterwards, the First Lady’s ADC, Usman Shugaba, in an attempt to apprehend Yusuf reportedly fired gunshots but the President’s aide escaped to the residence of Mamman Daura where he spent the night.

They are yet to be released despite calls for Mrs Buhari for them to be freed.



