Civil Society Group Calls For Investigation Into COVID-19 Claims By NDDC Officials

In a statement on Sunday, Head, Directorate of Research, Strategy and Programmes of the organisation, Mr Kolawole Johnson, called on the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Ministry of Health and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to investigate the claim.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2020

A civil society group, Act for Positive Transformation Initiative, has called for investigation into claims by the Niger Delta Development Commission officials that some employees of the commission tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Sunday, Head, Directorate of Research, Strategy and Programmes of the organisation, Mr Kolawole Johnson, called on the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Ministry of Health and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to investigate the claim.

The statement reads, “We submit that this whole ploy is meant to jeopardize the ongoing probe of the commission. Our curiosity is further heightened by the slow pace of work by the National Assembly. There must not be any political settlement on the wicked rape of the people’s resources.  Niger Delta Development Commision (NDDC) Building, Port Harcourt. Google/Charles Megafu

"We also appeal to Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who doubles as the head of PTF on COVID-19 to compel NDDC to make available, names of officials they claim are positive.”

The group also requested for investigation into the death of the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Ibanga Etang, who was said to have died of Coronavirus.

 

See Also Niger Delta NDDC Shuts Down Operation After Death Of Acting Finance Director 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Authorities Seal Jabi Lake Mall Over Naira Marley's Concert Breach
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerians Call For Arrest Of Naira Marley For Holding Night Party Despite Ban On Large Gathering
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Attack Borno COVID-19 Committee Enforcing Lockdown, Kill One, Injure Four
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy President Buhari Authorises Implementation Of White Paper On Rationalisation Of Parastatals, Agencies Over Economic Hardship
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Family Members Invade Delta COVID-19 Isolation Centre, Escape With Patient
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Nigerian Beauty Queen, Ibidun Ighodalo, Passes Away
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Tells IGP To Release ADC, Others Detained On Orders Of Husband's Personal Assistant
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel 42-year-old Man Dies Aboard Lagos-Mumbai Flight
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics North In 'Extreme Backwardness' Under Buhari —Prof Adamu, APC Chieftain Laments
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 40-year-old Islamic Scholar Allegedly Rapes, Impregnates 14-year-old JSS1 Student In Yobe State, Victim's Family Calls For Justice
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Authorities Seal Jabi Lake Mall Over Naira Marley's Concert Breach
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerians Call For Arrest Of Naira Marley For Holding Night Party Despite Ban On Large Gathering
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Obada, Ex-Nigerian Commissioner For Works, Dies
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad