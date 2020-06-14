Civil Society Group Calls For Investigation Into COVID-19 Claims By NDDC Officials

A civil society group, Act for Positive Transformation Initiative, has called for investigation into claims by the Niger Delta Development Commission officials that some employees of the commission tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Sunday, Head, Directorate of Research, Strategy and Programmes of the organisation, Mr Kolawole Johnson, called on the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Ministry of Health and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to investigate the claim.

The statement reads, “We submit that this whole ploy is meant to jeopardize the ongoing probe of the commission. Our curiosity is further heightened by the slow pace of work by the National Assembly. There must not be any political settlement on the wicked rape of the people’s resources. Niger Delta Development Commision (NDDC) Building, Port Harcourt.

"We also appeal to Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who doubles as the head of PTF on COVID-19 to compel NDDC to make available, names of officials they claim are positive.”

The group also requested for investigation into the death of the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Ibanga Etang, who was said to have died of Coronavirus.

