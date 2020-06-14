Nigerians Call For Arrest Of Naira Marley For Holding Night Party Despite Ban On Large Gathering

Many Nigerians have been arrested and charged to court for flouting the order including Nollywood star, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Bello for hosting a house party.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2020

Nigerians have called for the arrest of musician, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, for holding a concert in Abuja despite the ban on gatherings and events of more than 20 people in the country put in place by government to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Many Nigerians have been arrested and charged to court for flouting the order including Nollywood star, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Bello for hosting a house party.

Naira Marley had on Saturday uploaded a video of him and his crew alighting from a chartered plane.

The concert by Marley had led to public criticism with many calling for his arrest.  Naira Marley Lucipost

Calling for the arrest of the musician, @utuakpa said “@NCDCgov @PoliceNG PIease arrest Naira Marley and the organizers of that Jabi concert.” 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Authorities Seal Jabi Lake Mall Over Naira Marley's Concert Breach
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Attack Borno COVID-19 Committee Enforcing Lockdown, Kill One, Injure Four
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Family Members Invade Delta COVID-19 Isolation Centre, Escape With Patient
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant Orders Detention Of Aisha’s ADC After Disregarding COVID-19 Guideline At Aso Villa Upon Return From Private Trip To Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Tells IGP To Release ADC, Others Detained On Orders Of Husband's Personal Assistant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Nigerian Beauty Queen, Ibidun Ighodalo, Passes Away
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Four Feared Dead As Bridge Collapses In Kwara After Heavy Rainfall
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel 42-year-old Man Dies Aboard Lagos-Mumbai Flight
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Female Student Raped And Killed In Oyo State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Authorities Seal Jabi Lake Mall Over Naira Marley's Concert Breach
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Obada, Ex-Nigerian Commissioner For Works, Dies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Attack Borno COVID-19 Committee Enforcing Lockdown, Kill One, Injure Four
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad