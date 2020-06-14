Nigerians Call For Arrest Of Naira Marley For Holding Night Party Despite Ban On Large Gathering

Nigerians have called for the arrest of musician, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, for holding a concert in Abuja despite the ban on gatherings and events of more than 20 people in the country put in place by government to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Many Nigerians have been arrested and charged to court for flouting the order including Nollywood star, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Bello for hosting a house party.

Naira Marley had on Saturday uploaded a video of him and his crew alighting from a chartered plane.

The concert by Marley had led to public criticism with many calling for his arrest. Naira Marley

Calling for the arrest of the musician, @utuakpa said “@NCDCgov @PoliceNG PIease arrest Naira Marley and the organizers of that Jabi concert.”

