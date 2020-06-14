North In 'Extreme Backwardness' Under Buhari —Prof Adamu, APC Chieftain Laments

A professor of Parasitology and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna, Shehu Usman Adamu, said though the North had been in problem, it is presently in 'serious' problem and bedevilled with monumental developmental challenges under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu disclosed this in a video post he made on the plight of the North and its citizens.

Speaking in Hausa language in the clip, which PRNigeria obtained, Prof Adamu lamented that the North was bedevilled with critical issues hindering its socio-economic development.

A former Commissioner of Education in Kaduna State under Governor Nasir el-Rufai said while other regions in the country were beneficiaries of various projects, the North had been left to settle with substandard, if not totally absent infrastructural projects.

"Roads contracts in other geo-political zones have been completed or almost completed. But the ones in North have been abandoned, and till he finishes his second term in office, prominent road projects in the North such as the Kano-Abuja expressway, and several others will remain uncompleted.

"The condition of roads in the North have further become deplorable. Talking about railway, the railway line from Kano to Abuja via Kaduna is still a dream. Nothing has been done. No to talk about the one they promised to do from Kano, to Katsina, then Daura.

"It has become so scary that bandits now fix the amount of money to be paid before farmers in Zamfara are allowed access to their farms. And if Northerners don't farm, we all know what it will spell. So, I am calling on you, President Muhammadu Buhari to come to our aid. Come and rescue those who stood by you and voted you into office. That we love you doesn't mean we shouldn't tell you the bitter truth when things seemed not to be working, at all."