Police, NHRC, NAPTIP Seek Speedy Prosecution Of Rape Cases

This was disclosed in a statement at the end of a meeting by the organisations at the Force Headquarters on Saturday in Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2020

The National Human Rights Commission, Nigeria Police Force and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons have called for urgent prosecution of rape cases as part of measures to stem the scourge of sexual assault in the country.

Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, said it had become necessary for the commission to work and collaborate with relevant agencies at ensuring speedy prosecution of such cases.

He noted that recent reports received by the commission including those in the print and electronic media revealed that rape cases had become a serious social malady in the country. 

Ojukwu expressed dismay at the rate survivors of rape cases were being stigmatised and humiliated by the public including by some officials of the law enforcement agencies when such are reported.

He said, “It is therefore highly imperative to train senior officials, who prosecute such cases in order to change the narratives. We will also engage them in a monthly meeting where we will bring up all rape/SGBV cases that require prosecution before them for immediate action.

“This will encourage survivors to report more cases which will in turn give them hope. This is crucial for their survival.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, pledged the commitment of the Nigeria Police to support all efforts geared towards curbing rape and SGBV in the country.

The IGP directed AIG Intelligence, Mr Ibrahim Lamorde, to liase with the NHRC monthly on human rights violations with a view to ensuring accountability.

On her part, Director-General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, pledged to work with the two organisations to ensure an updated sexual offenders register to name and shame SGBV perpetrators.

Saharareporters, New York

