Aaron Glee Jr. Named Suspect In Florida Murders Of Nigerian Activist Oluwatoyin Salau, AARP Volunteer

Salau and Sims were found dead in a double homicide Saturday night, June 15, the Tallahassee Police Department said Monday in a press release.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

A Florida man, Aaron Glee Jr., has been accused of murdering a Black Lives Matter protester and AARP volunteer from Tallahassee, Florida whose bodies were found together.

The victims were identified as Oluwatoyin Salau and Victoria “Vicki” Sims by police. 

Both women were highly regarded in activist circles.

Tallahassee.com reported, “The 19-year-old and 75-year-old met after recent protests over justice for black lives.” Salau, known as “Toyin,” spoke at Black Lives Matter protests. 

Sims was also active in Democratic politics. 

Salau and Sims were found dead in a double homicide Saturday night, June 15, the Tallahassee Police Department said Monday in a press release. 

According to Tallahassee Police, Salau and Sims were found dead in the 2100 block of Monday Road.

The statement obtained via the Tallahassee Police Facebook page partly reads, “The suspect, in this case, has been identified as Aaron Glee Jr, 49. As stated earlier, he has been taken into custody.

“At approximately 9:15 pm Saturday, June 13th, TPD investigators arrived in the 2100 block of Monday Road in the course of a follow-up investigation in a missing person case. During the investigation, two deceased people were located in the area.

“As the investigation continued, investigators developed a suspect. The suspect is now in custody and no more information is available at this time.

“The deaths are being investigated as homicides and have been turned over to TPD’s Violent Crime Unit. The investigation is ongoing and currently, there are no more details available. More information will be released as the investigation progresses. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Mastermind Of Killings In Katsina Village Declared Wanted, N5m Bounty Placed On Head
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Atlanta Police Officer Sacked After Fatally Shooting Black Man, Rayshard Brooks
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Over 40,000 Sign Petition Demanding Justice For Nigerian-American Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau, Killed In Florida
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man Who Raped, Killed Elder Brother's Wife In Zamfara State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Female Student Raped And Killed In Oyo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive Aso Villa Crisis: How Tinubu Provided Jet That Flew President Buhari’s Aide From Lagos To Abuja To Flout COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Governors As Dictators! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad