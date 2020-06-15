Aaron Glee Jr. Named Suspect In Florida Murders Of Nigerian Activist Oluwatoyin Salau, AARP Volunteer

A Florida man, Aaron Glee Jr., has been accused of murdering a Black Lives Matter protester and AARP volunteer from Tallahassee, Florida whose bodies were found together.

The victims were identified as Oluwatoyin Salau and Victoria “Vicki” Sims by police.

Both women were highly regarded in activist circles.

Tallahassee.com reported, “The 19-year-old and 75-year-old met after recent protests over justice for black lives.” Salau, known as “Toyin,” spoke at Black Lives Matter protests.

Sims was also active in Democratic politics.

Salau and Sims were found dead in a double homicide Saturday night, June 15, the Tallahassee Police Department said Monday in a press release.

According to Tallahassee Police, Salau and Sims were found dead in the 2100 block of Monday Road.

The statement obtained via the Tallahassee Police Facebook page partly reads, “The suspect, in this case, has been identified as Aaron Glee Jr, 49. As stated earlier, he has been taken into custody.

“At approximately 9:15 pm Saturday, June 13th, TPD investigators arrived in the 2100 block of Monday Road in the course of a follow-up investigation in a missing person case. During the investigation, two deceased people were located in the area.

“As the investigation continued, investigators developed a suspect. The suspect is now in custody and no more information is available at this time.

“The deaths are being investigated as homicides and have been turned over to TPD’s Violent Crime Unit. The investigation is ongoing and currently, there are no more details available. More information will be released as the investigation progresses. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.”