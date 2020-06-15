Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau

Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, a 19-year-old activist, who was a speaker at the Black Lives Matter protests in her native Tallahassee, Florida, has reportedly died.

On June 6, she posted a series of tweets saying that she had been molested by a man, who offered her a ride.

She shared his address and detailed him and his car.

She vowed, “I will not be silent.”

Following her post, she stopped responding to replies and was reported missing.

On June 12, USA Today reported that according to the Tallahassee Police Department, she was still missing and last seen on the day of her tweet.

On June 14, a friend of Salau tweeted that she was “no longer with us.”

Salau was a vocal Black Lives Matter activist and had been very involved in the protests this past month.

“At the end of the day, I can’t take my skin colour off,” she said in a video taken at a protest earlier this month.

“I’m profiled whether I like it or not,” Salau continued before a crowd.

“You cannot take my blackness away from me. My blackness is not for your consumption.”

Twitter is flooded with posts by Americans demanding justice for Salau and black women in general.

InStyle's own Senior Beauty Editor, Kayla Greaves, wrote a powerful viral tweet that said, "Black women show up for everyone. But who is out here protecting black women?"

