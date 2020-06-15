Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau

On June 6, she posted a series of tweets saying that she had been molested by a man, who offered her a ride. She shared his address and detailed him and his car.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, a 19-year-old activist, who was a speaker at the Black Lives Matter protests in her native Tallahassee, Florida, has reportedly died.

On June 6, she posted a series of tweets saying that she had been molested by a man, who offered her a ride. 
She shared his address and detailed him and his car.

She vowed, “I will not be silent.”

Following her post, she stopped responding to replies and was reported missing. 

On June 12, USA Today reported that according to the Tallahassee Police Department, she was still missing and last seen on the day of her tweet. 

On June 14, a friend of Salau tweeted that she was “no longer with us.”

Salau was a vocal Black Lives Matter activist and had been very involved in the protests this past month. 

“At the end of the day, I can’t take my skin colour off,” she said in a video taken at a protest earlier this month. 

“I’m profiled whether I like it or not,” Salau continued before a crowd. 

 #JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault WATCH: #JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault

“You cannot take my blackness away from me. My blackness is not for your consumption.”

Twitter is flooded with posts by Americans demanding justice for Salau and black women in general.

InStyle's own Senior Beauty Editor, Kayla Greaves, wrote a powerful viral tweet that said, "Black women show up for everyone. But who is out here protecting black women?"
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Aaron Glee Jr. Named Suspect In Florida Murders Of Nigerian Activist Oluwatoyin Salau, AARP Volunteer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America Atlanta Police Officer Sacked After Fatally Shooting Black Man, Rayshard Brooks
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Over 40,000 Sign Petition Demanding Justice For Nigerian-American Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau, Killed In Florida
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Female Student Raped And Killed In Oyo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rape: 717 Cases Reported In Five Months In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Every Punishment Given To Rapist Cannot Be Too Severe, Says Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive Aso Villa Crisis: How Tinubu Provided Jet That Flew President Buhari’s Aide From Lagos To Abuja To Flout COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Governors As Dictators! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad