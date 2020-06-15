BREAKING: Kidnapped President Of Taraba Customary Court Released After Payment N20m Ransom

The judge regained freedom in the early hours of Monday after the sum of N20m was paid as ransom, according to a family member.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

Kidnapped President of Customary Court in Taraba State, Justice Donatus Shida, has been released by his captors.

Justice Shida was abducted at his residence in Jalingo, the state capital, one week ago. 

"The kidnappers had demanded N50m as ransom but later settled for N20m," a family member revealed.

Spokesperson for the state police command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the release of the judge but could not ascertain whether any ransom was paid.

 

