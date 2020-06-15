BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, has said that, Executive Jet Services, the airline company that flew musician, Afeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley, to Abuja for a concert despite COVID-19 restrictions in place has now been suspended indefinitely.



Sirika made the revelation during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja on Monday.



He said the flight was indeed approved but for a different reason, adding that the pilot provided false information and decieved the Nigerian Government.



