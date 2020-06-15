COVID-19: Oyo State Resumes Academic Activities For JSS3, SSS3 Students

The Oyo State Government has asked all secondary school students in final year of studies to resume academic activities.

The instruction was part of the new guidelines and instruction given by the government to gradually relax the lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Governor Seyi Makinde in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, also said religious centres were free to open but will operate at only 25 per cent capacity.

The government also said all civil servants should resume from Monday while night clubs remain closed.

The statement reads, “Decisions reached include the resumption of classes for Primary Six, JSS3 and SS3 students from Monday, June 29; resumption of work by all category of workers at the state secretariat from June 22; opening up of mosques and churches, which are to operate at 25 per cent capacity; and the decision to limit public gathering to not more than 25 persons.

“The state secretariat, which was earlier shut on March 27 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and later reopened to staff on grade level 13 and above from Monday April 27, would now be open to all other staffers from Monday, June 22.

“The schools are to observe the COVID-19 protocols as released by the Task Force, ensure that stations for washing of hands are provided in all schools, while all students are to compulsorily wear face masks.

“Schools are to provide hand wash points with the support of their Parents/Teachers Associations (PTA).

“The resumption of critical classes at the end of June 2020, would be two clear weeks ahead of the state’s drop-dead date of July 15. By that date, it would be decided whether other categories of students will return to the classes.

“Mosques and Churches are to reopen and operate at not more than 25 per cent capacity. The situation will be reviewed within the first two weeks. All worshippers are to compulsorily wear face masks.

“Night clubs are to remain shut even though the existing curfew, which used to run from 8pm to 5am. is being aligned with that of the Federal Government, which runs from 10pm to 4am."