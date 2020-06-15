Director-General Of Nigeria Copyright Commission Allegedly Breaches Civil Service Rules, Abuses Code Of Office

In an investigation by Economic Confidential, the current Director-General of the NCC allegedly holds the position of the Executive Director of REPRONIG, a collective management organisation regulated by the commission, a practice, which clearly violates the Public Service Rules and runs counter to the code of conduct for public officers.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

The Director-General of the Nigeria Copyright Commission, Mr John Ohireime Asein, is allegedly involved in gross abuse of office and conflict of interest after keeping another employment and drawing salaries from both ends long after his retirement, PRNigeria reports.

In an investigation by Economic Confidential, the current Director-General of the NCC allegedly holds the position of the Executive Director of REPRONIG, a collective management organisation regulated by the commission, a practice, which clearly violates the Public Service Rules and runs counter to the code of conduct for public officers.

Further findings reveal that petitions from different interest groups had not seen the light of day, just as the anti-corruption drive of the present administration had been called to question due to insensitivity of those saddled with the responsibility of punishing offenders.

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Copyright Commission Unit, in a letter dated February 7, 2020 addressed to the governing board of the commission, raised questions and sought clarifications on alleged violation of section 1 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act regarding conflict of interest by concurrently holding positions of Director General of NCC and Executive Director of REPRONIG and another private organisation (Books and Gavel) one of which is a collective management organization regulated by the NCC and receipt of salaries and earnings from both jobs, receipt of four months unearned salaries worth over N2m after retirement from NCC in 2015.  Director-General of the NCC, John Ohireime Asein.

As the Executive Director of REPRONIG, he was responsible for the day to day running of the organisation judging from income drawn from the firm.

For instance, intensive search by the Economic Confidential indicated that on May 8 and 17, 2019, payments were received by Mr Asein to the tune of N366,000.00 and N377,000.00, respectively.

On June 11, 2019, a payment was made by a proxy, a staff of REPRONIG amounting to N150,000.00, On July 17, 2019 another payment of N359,000.00, July 23, 2019 a payment of N292,000.00 was received by him and July 26th 2019 another N304,000.00 was paid to him.

On August 9 and 27, 2019 payments of N50,000.00 and N100,000 were earned by him from the same REPRONIG.

Furthermore, on September 27, 2019 there was another payment from the same source to Mr Asein amounting to N334,000.00 and September 30, 2019 came N302,000.00.

In October of the same year, the proxy remitted the sum of N765,700.00 to him rounding off the transactions for 2019.

Meanwhile, Mr Asein is alleged to have failed to disclose funding received from French Government Development Agency for audit of CMOs (AFD funding secured by September 2019) and subsequently wrote to the Minister of Finance by letter dated 30th December, 2019 to demand N20m for a similar project.

He is also alleged to have failed to implement the resolutions of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission since July 2019 and to seek the approval of the board for transactions exceeding N5m.

Contacted on the development, Asein stated that he would not respond to allegations currently being handled by the supervising Ministry of Justice, adding that all queries in the past had been diligently attended to.

Chairman of the Governing Board of NCC, Dr Tonye Clinton Jaja, did not pick his calls nor respond to text messages sent to him on the allegations against the Director-General.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Agriculture Over N300bn Fraud Uncovered In Nigeria’s Presidential Fertilizer Initiative As Farmers Contend With Substandard Supplies
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Department Of State Services Arrests Three Yobe Government Officials Attempting To Sell Donated Educational Materials
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive How Jet Co-Owned By Aliko Dangote Smuggled Musician, Naira Marley, From Lagos To Abuja For Concert
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Delta Government House Permanent Secretary In N43.4m Scandal
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Governors As Dictators! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Not Yet Safe To Reopen Schools In Nigeria, Says Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency You Are Mere Irritants, Featherweight, Presidency Replies Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad