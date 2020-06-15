How Jet Co-Owned By Aliko Dangote Smuggled Musician, Naira Marley, From Lagos To Abuja For Concert

SaharaReporters authoritatively gathered that the jet, Bombardier Challenger 605 with registration number 5N-EXS, is owned by businessman Sam Iwajoku but operated by Executive Jet Services he co-owns with business merchant, Aliko Dangote.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

The true picture of how Nigerian musician, Afeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley, found his way into a jet from Lagos to Abuja for a concert despite COVID-19 restrictions in place has emerged.

Executive Jet Services has an approved AOC license issued by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the license allows several aircraft to operate using its AOC including the ones owned by Dangote.

Announcing a ban on the activities of Executive Jet Services on Monday, Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, said the flight was indeed approved but for a different reason, adding that the pilot provided false information and deceived the Nigerian Government.

He said, "The operation is a clear violation of our approval which we take very seriously. It seems this is becoming a norm. This is the second time. So, Executive Jet Services is hereby suspended indefinitely and they will face the law.

“The captain will also be sanctioned for giving wrong information to the control tower. It seems also that people are not tired of trying our resolve and we are not tired of living up to our responsibilities. Governance is a serious matter. 

“The person on that flight conducted a concert. We approved a flight, certainly not for a musician. The flight was approved to convey Honourable Justice Adefope Okogie from Lagos to Abuja and then back to Lagos for an official assignment.

“In this challenging time, in our wisdom, we decided that the judiciary was part of the essential services. Moving a judge from Lagos to Abuja was in order.”
 



Saharareporters, New York

