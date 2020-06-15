Killings In Northern Nigeria Have Escalated Under Buhari’s Administration –Northern Coalition

The coalition stated that as Nigerians anticipated that as a retired military general, Buhari was positioned to deal decisively with all forms of threats to the security of the people but five years into his tenure, it had greatly escalated.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

The Coalition Against Killings In Northern Nigeria has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of security in the Northern region of the country, saying killings have escalated under his watch.

The group, reacting to recent killings in Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara said the President had failed at his primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of every citizen.

The coalition stated that as Nigerians anticipated that as a retired military general, Buhari was positioned to deal decisively with all forms of threats to the security of the people but five years into his tenure, it had greatly escalated.

The group said, “Five years into President Muhammad Buhari’s tenure instead of reducing insecurity, it has escalated thereby exposing great numbers of our people to avoidable deaths and loss of property in a manner that history had never witnessed before.

“As patriotic citizens, it is our constitutional duty to raise voices and call attention to the killings that is taking place across states of the Northern regions on a daily basis and mobilise citizens on how to constructively engage government at all levels and make demands to end the killings. 

“The coalition is saying enough is enough and an end must be put to the mindless killings of our people particularly in the villages, and the nonchalant attitude displayed by government and its agencies to the plights of people going through horrific experience in the hands of criminals that seems to have overwhelmed our security agencies.”

The coalitions demanded that the President should immediately sack service chiefs while all security personnel living above their legitimate earnings should be investigated and prosecuted immediately.

It added, “Security votes by the state governors be abolished without second thought. The coalition strongly supports the idea of community policing and calls for its immediate implementation nationwide.”

The coalition gave President Buhari a 14-day ultimatum to end killings in the entire states of the North, adding that any reported case of killings after the ultimatum “will leave no option than to mobilise citizens to take to the streets until the government was completely shut down”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Governors As Dictators! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Not Yet Safe To Reopen Schools In Nigeria, Says Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency You Are Mere Irritants, Featherweight, Presidency Replies Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad