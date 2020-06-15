Killings In Northern Nigeria Have Escalated Under Buhari’s Administration –Northern Coalition

The Coalition Against Killings In Northern Nigeria has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of security in the Northern region of the country, saying killings have escalated under his watch.

The group, reacting to recent killings in Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara said the President had failed at his primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of every citizen.

The coalition stated that as Nigerians anticipated that as a retired military general, Buhari was positioned to deal decisively with all forms of threats to the security of the people but five years into his tenure, it had greatly escalated.

The group said, “Five years into President Muhammad Buhari’s tenure instead of reducing insecurity, it has escalated thereby exposing great numbers of our people to avoidable deaths and loss of property in a manner that history had never witnessed before.

“As patriotic citizens, it is our constitutional duty to raise voices and call attention to the killings that is taking place across states of the Northern regions on a daily basis and mobilise citizens on how to constructively engage government at all levels and make demands to end the killings.

“The coalition is saying enough is enough and an end must be put to the mindless killings of our people particularly in the villages, and the nonchalant attitude displayed by government and its agencies to the plights of people going through horrific experience in the hands of criminals that seems to have overwhelmed our security agencies.”

The coalitions demanded that the President should immediately sack service chiefs while all security personnel living above their legitimate earnings should be investigated and prosecuted immediately.

It added, “Security votes by the state governors be abolished without second thought. The coalition strongly supports the idea of community policing and calls for its immediate implementation nationwide.”

The coalition gave President Buhari a 14-day ultimatum to end killings in the entire states of the North, adding that any reported case of killings after the ultimatum “will leave no option than to mobilise citizens to take to the streets until the government was completely shut down”.