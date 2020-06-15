Over 40,000 Sign Petition Demanding Justice For Nigerian-American Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau, Killed In Florida

An online petition has been launched to demand an investigation and prosecution of the killers of Nigerian-American activist, Toyin Salau.

SaharaReporters gathered that over 40,000 persons have signed the petition, demanding justice.

Salau was found dead days after revealing that she was sexually assaulted and participated in a Black Lives Matter protest in her native Tallahassee, Florida,

Salau, on June 6, tweeted that a man molested her that morning around Park Avenue and Richview Road, Tallahassee, Florida.

She said the man offered to give her a ride back to a church where she had sought “refuge” because of “unjust living conditions”.

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” she tweeted. “I trusted the Holy Spirit to keep me safe.”

In a petition launched by Farzana Ahmed, the petitioner described Salau as a strong-minded, passionate soul while demanding that the Tallahassee Police Department thoroughly investigate her death and prosecute all involved.

“Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau was a 19-year-old activist who attended all the BLM protests regularly. On June 6, she was sexually assaulted and she tweeted about this on her Twitter handle which gained some momentum. She tweeted the details of her abuser's location/car etc.

“After this, Toyin went missing, and her body was recently found. Why is there no investigation open yet? Why have no arrests been made?

“Toyin was a strong-minded, passionate soul who was brave enough to fight against racial injustice and then came out to speak about her abuser and has now been found dead. She reached out for help and she is one of the many black women that have been failed by the system.

“We demand justice for Toyin and we need answers. Say her name #JusticeForToyin.”

Ahmed urged the people to unite and hold the police accountable to fish out her killers.

Salau, who last spoke in a BLM protest, said, “I cannot die in silence. We are not saying all lives don’t matter but right now, black lives matter.

“We are minorities but let us focus on the person that got killed. We are not doing this for our brother or sister who got shot but every black person because, at the end of the day, I cannot take my skin colour off. You cannot take my blackness away from me

“It’s okay to be angry, use wisdom and don’t move stupidly. I don’t mean to divide but we are in this together.

“My brother who died, he got ran over, we all need to know who the enemy is. It is racist Tallahassee, white racist Tallahassee."

The Tallahassee Police Department has revealed that a suspect has been identified and taken into custody.

