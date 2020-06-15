Police Arrest Man Who Raped, Killed Elder Brother's Wife In Zamfara State

His victim, Hauwa’u Iliyasu, according to spokesperson for the police in the state, Mohammed Shehu, was macheted and left to die in a pool of her blood after he carried out the sexual assault.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a 25-year-old man, Aminu Bala, for allegedly raping and killing his elder brother's wife.

The police said the suspect, who confessed to the crime, hailed from Damaga Village under Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “The Tudun Wada Area Command, Gusau, on June 15, at about 04.30 hours, received a distress call from Damba quarters of Gusau metropolis that the suspect had killed his brother’s wife. 

“The police immediately rushed to the scene and discovered the victim, Hauwa’u Iliyasu in the pool of her own blood having suffered from multiple machete cuts.

“She was then taken to the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau where she was certified dead by doctors.”
The spokesman also said the police had contacted the victim’s husband, Kabiru Bala, over the incident.

Shehu said, ”He was not in the state, but told the police that the suspect had once threatened to kill the victim."

He added that the command was awaiting the arrival of the victim’s husband and his written statement, which would form part of evidence before the suspect would be prosecuted in court.

Hauwa’u left behind two children including a nine-month-old baby.

Saharareporters, New York

