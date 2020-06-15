Rape: 717 Cases Reported In Five Months In Nigeria

According to Adamu, the cases hugely escalated during the total lockdown imposed in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has disclosed that it received a total of 717 rape cases between January and May 2020.

The figure was disclosed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, while speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Adamu, the cases hugely escalated during the total lockdown imposed in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He described rape as a very wicked and serious offence saying it is very wicked for an individual to engage in rape or defilement. 

He said, “The Nigeria Police, so far from January 2020 till May 2020, we have recorded about 717 rape incidents that are reported across the country and about 799 suspects were so far arrested with 631 of them conclusively investigated and charged to court and we have so far about 52 cases remaining that are under investigation."

Adamu added that the police and other security agencies were collaborating to ensure they curb of rape cases in the country.

He noted that some people engaged in rape for ritual purposes, urging Nigerians to always report rape cases in order to ensure victims get justice.

 He added, “The police and other security agencies and other Non-Governmental Organisations have been collaborating, to see to it that these cases of rape and gender-based violence are dealt with.

“There are a lot of causes, some are doing it for ritual purposes, some are doing it because they are within the family and they see the victims and have the urge to go into it and do it but such people should not be allowed to go scot-free.

“I will call on every Nigerian that comes across any victim of sexual offences, rape, or gender-based violence to quickly report to law enforcement agents because keeping it without reporting will give room for the perpetrators to continue to commit the offences.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Mastermind Of Killings In Katsina Village Declared Wanted, N5m Bounty Placed On Head
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Aaron Glee Jr. Named Suspect In Florida Murders Of Nigerian Activist Oluwatoyin Salau, AARP Volunteer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man Who Raped, Killed Elder Brother's Wife In Zamfara State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Female Student Raped And Killed In Oyo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped President Of Taraba Customary Court Released After Payment N20m Ransom
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive Aso Villa Crisis: How Tinubu Provided Jet That Flew President Buhari’s Aide From Lagos To Abuja To Flout COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Governors As Dictators! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad