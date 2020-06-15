REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility

Fresh facts have indicated that lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Adebayo Osinowo popularly known as ‘Pepperito’ died of Coronavirus on Monday.

The 64-year-old died at First Cardiology Hospital also known as First Cardiology Consultants in Ikoyi, Lagos, after battling with the disease for a while.

Osinowo's death has sent panic across the All Progressives Congress fold in Lagos where he is a strong voice and one of the top lieutenants of the party's National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Adebayo Osinowo

Apart from the lawmaker's demise, SaharaReporters also on Monday gathered that a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is said to be in a critical condition at the same hospital as a result of Coronavirus complications.

Ajimobi was a few weeks ago rushed to the facility after his health condition deteriorated and has since remained at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital with doctors said to be making frantic efforts to save his life.

Recall that late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, was treated for Coronavirus at the same hospital in Lagos until he died in April. See Also Politics REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants

The hospital is a top choice among wealthy Nigerians seeking cardiovascular treatment and has been in operation since 2008.

It had handled a handful of Coronavirus patients among Nigeria's rich in recent times.



