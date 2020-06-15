REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility

Apart from the lawmaker's demise, SaharaReporters also on Monday gathered that a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is said to be in a critical condition at the same hospital as a result of Coronavirus complications.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

Fresh facts have indicated that lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Adebayo Osinowo popularly known as ‘Pepperito’ died of Coronavirus on Monday.

The 64-year-old died at First Cardiology Hospital also known as First Cardiology Consultants in Ikoyi, Lagos, after battling with the disease for a while.

Osinowo's death has sent panic across the All Progressives Congress fold in Lagos where he is a strong voice and one of the top lieutenants of the party's National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.  Adebayo Osinowo

Apart from the lawmaker's demise, SaharaReporters also on Monday gathered that a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is said to be in a critical condition at the same hospital as a result of Coronavirus complications.

Ajimobi was a few weeks ago rushed to the facility after his health condition deteriorated and has since remained at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital with doctors said to be making frantic efforts to save his life.

Recall that late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, was treated for Coronavirus at the same hospital in Lagos until he died in April. See Also Politics REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

The hospital is a top choice among wealthy Nigerians seeking cardiovascular treatment and has been in operation since 2008.

It had handled a handful of Coronavirus patients among Nigeria's rich in recent times.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Aso Villa Crisis: How Tinubu Provided Jet That Flew President Buhari’s Aide From Lagos To Abuja To Flout COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Governors As Dictators! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad