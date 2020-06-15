Two Killed, Many Houses Razed As Bandits Invade Villages In Niger State

The villages attacked including Kokki, Jabuki, Guto, Gwaja, Sundna and Kokki-Magami are under Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

Two persons have been confirmed dead and many houses razed as bandits invaded villages in Niger State.

Residents in the communities affected, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the attackers set houses on fire and also rustled cattle.

The residents under the auspice of Concerned Shiroro Youths lamented that the police have done nothing in protecting the people. 

“The simultaneous attacks on the villages took more alarming dimension as the atrocities committed by heartless criminals this time around include arson among others.

“They set many houses ablaze, kidnapped quite a number of people and carted away unquantifiable valuables including herds of cattle, foodstuffs, motorcycles among others," a community member said.

Recounting the recent attacks that have happened in the community, the group said, “It will be recalled that, penultimate Thursday, criminals in their large numbers stormed Kokki and other adjoining villages in the middle of the night and wreaked havoc and mayhem on innocent, unarmed and unsuspecting locals. 

“The bandits razed the locality, they claimed three precious lives abducting five people and also raped women. 

“Heinous activities committed by terrorists in this part of the world have become regular occurrences and the affected locals have since become homeless, hopeless, helpless and hapless. 

“The police are doing absolutely nothing to quench the alarming situation that has become a daily business in our locality.”

The residents called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the police and military to take immediate action in ending the attacks in the communities, arrest and prosecute the bandits for the havoc on the communities.

