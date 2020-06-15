War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says

Dr Junaid Mohammed, a lawmaker during Nigeria's Second Republic, has condemned the recent fracas between the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, and top aides of Muhammadu Buhari.

Aisha clashed with a group of powerful and almost untouchable individuals around Buhari after her Aide De Camp and other security details forced her husband's Personal Assistant, Saibu 'Tunde' Yusuf, out of Aso Villa on Thursday for refusing to embark on a 14-day isolation period after a trip from Lagos.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how Yusuf ordered the detention of Aisha’s Aide De Camp, Usman Shugaba, Escort Commander and other policemen attached to her after they forced him to leave the Presidential Villa for refusing to go on a 14-day self-isolation after a private trip to Lagos.

The wife of the President had asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to release her security staff in detention on the orders of her husband's Personal Assistant to avoid putting their lives in danger as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Junaid Mohammed

Reacting to the fracas on Monday in an interview with SaharaReporters, Junaid Mohammed said a superior faction in the Presidency, who can influence the Inspector-General of Police, has now decided that their “opponents” must now be humiliated.

He said since Aisha was entitled to a certain protocol, nobody should cross that line of trying to assault her personality.

Mohammed said if the police think somebody, who is subordinate to her had some issue with her, they should take them to court.

He said, “This idea that police or soldiers or anybody in uniform can take diabolical liberty with the rights and privileges of somebody else is something that must be discouraged and condemned.

“Essentially, they are members of the same family of Muhammadu Buhari and if there is any problem within members of the family, as much as possible, the elders or the president himself, who is the super-elder, must take it and resolve it instead of allowing it to be a media event.

"It not only makes us immature but also makes the whole country look like a laughing stock led by people who are yet to appreciate the enormity or dignity of the office being held by some people.

“If the ADC was arrested and investigated, then all those who are involved in the altercation must be arrested and taken to court because somehow, there is a faction between the presidency and the superior faction who can influence the IG of police has now decided that their opponents must now be humiliated.

“It is neither good for the people who took the matter nor is it good for the presidency and sadly it is not good for the image of the country.

“If some people are being detained for some number of hours, anybody who is involved should be taken care of. The idea that people should encourage the police or law enforcement agency to humiliate the First Lady is simply not good enough.

“The person (Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Saibu 'Tunde' Yusuf) travelled to Lagos because he had the permission of the Ministry of Aviation, the ministry is not the Ministry of Health. The instructions and guidelines given did not make any exemption to anybody and even if he got it, on coming back, he has to self-isolate for 14 days, which is necessary.

“If he thinks because he is a privileged person and he can break the law, he should be dealt with in line with the law. We cannot live in a situation where we have selected people who are above the law and there cannot be selective justice."