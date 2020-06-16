BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman

In a judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Lamido, the three-man panel dismissed Oshiomhole's appeal for lacking in merit.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

The panel accordingly affirmed the decision of an Abuja High Court, which had in early March ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman.

The panel accordingly affirmed the decision of an Abuja High Court, which had in early March ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman.

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Jabi had on March 4 ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole. 

The judge, Danlami Senchi, gave the order following an application of interlocutory injunction asking the court to suspend Oshiomhole having been suspended as a member of the APC by the party in Edo State. 

The application was filed by an applicant, Oluwale Afolabi.

While Oshiomhole is the first respondent, the APC is the second respondent.

Afolabi in his application dated and filed on January 16, had contended that Oshiomhole is currently suspended by the party and has not challenged the suspension.

According to Afolabi, Oshiomhole’s rights as an APC member was currently abated and he cannot continue to act as chairman of the party.

He argued that Oshiomhole cannot continue to enjoy benefits from the APC despite his suspension as a member of the party.
 

Saharareporters, New York

