BREAKING: Local Council Vice Chairman Kidnapped In Adamawa State

The Vice Chairman of Shelleng Local Government Council in Adamawa State, Kama Lazarus Bakta, has been kidnapped, Saharareporters can confirm.

A source close to the victim told SaharaReporters that armed men forcefully removed Bakta from his residence in Shelleng town around 2:00am on Tuesday.

He said, “The kidnappers came in their numbers shooting sporadically and made their way into the house of the politician at about 200:am on Tuesday.

"The whole thing was so scary as no one could muster the courage to challenge the kidnappers who looked ready to waste anyone who dared them."

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying the police with support of local hunters are on the trail of the kidnappers.

He said, "I can confirm to you that the Vice Chairman of Shelleng Local Government Council was kidnapped last night.

"The incident was reported to the police in the early hours of Monday and the Divisional Police Officer in Shelleng immediately mobilieed men and with the support of hunters they are currently combing the bushes around to rescue him."

