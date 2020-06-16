Court To Commence Trial Of Garba Shehu, Boss Mustapha And Other Nigerian Government Officials For Violating Safety Protocols During Abba Kyari's Burial

Many persons, who violated government's regulation on social distancing and restriction of movement have been prosecuted, however, the government aides, who committed similar offences were not charged to court.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

The Life Camp Magistrate Court, Kado, Abuja, has fixed June 30, 2020 for the trial of close aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, who violated safety precautions at the burial of Abba Kyari, late Chief of Staff to the President.

In a bid to ensure the erring public officers are brought to book, human rights lawyer, Tope Akinyode, filed a direct criminal complaint against the aides at the Magistrate Court, Wuse, Zone 2.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Usman Bello, requested for the case file of the erring Presidency staff from Magistrate Zubairu Mohammad, who was initially handling the case and the Chief Judge thereafter took the case file into hiding without offering explanation. 

SaharaReporters also exclusively published a report on how Nigerian activists carpeted the Chief Judge for hiding the case file. 

However, in a latest development, a court registrar, Mr Yahaya, disclosed on Monday that the case had been reassigned from the Wuse Magistrate Court to Magistrate Court 1, Life Camp, Kado, FCT. 

Garba Shehu (Presidential spokesperson), Babagana Monguno (National Security Adviser), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure (Chief Protocol Officer), Yusuf Sabiu (a.k.a Tunde and Special Assistant to the President), Musa Haro Daura, a nephew to the President, Mr Ahmad Rufai (Director-General of National Intelligence Agency), Bashir Ahmed (Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari), Boss Mustapha (SGF and Chairman of the PTF), Senator Hadi Sirika (Minister of Aviation), Mr Geoffrey Onyeama (the Minister of Foreign Affairs), Dr Aliyu Sani (the National Coordinator of the PTF) and Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq (Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development) are among top government aides asked to be prosecuted by the human rights lawyer for breaching the Coronavirus guideline.

Saharareporters, New York

