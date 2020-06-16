COVID-19: No More Active Case In Adamawa, Says State Government

This was disclosed on Tuesday in Yola, the state capital, by Chairman of COVID-19 Containment Committee, who doubles as Secretary to the State Government, Bashiru Ahmad.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

The Adamawa State Government has said that there was no more active Coronavirus case in the state.

He revealed that the state had recorded a total of 42 active cases with four fatalities, while 32 were discharged, leaving four at the treatment centre before today. 

At a ceremony to celebrate the discharge of the remaining four after testing negative for the virus, the SSG represented by the Commissioner for Health, Prof Abdullahi Isa, said the state as of today no longer had an active case of Coronavirus.

He said, "54 days after the index case was confirmed in Lagos, Adamawa announced its first case of COVID-19 on April 22, 2020.

"As of today, the state tested over 374 cases out of which 42 turned positive, while 313 tested negative and 19 are pending.

"Although our case fatality ratio at 9.5 per cent is above the national average of 2.5 per cent, it could have been worse if not for the commitment of healthcare workers who put their lives on the line to save others.

"And we are glad to announce that all coronavirus patients in the state have been discharged after testing negative for the virus."


 

Saharareporters, New York

