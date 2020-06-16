Last Survivor Of 1966 Isaac Adaka Boro ‘12-day Revolution’, Owonaru, Is Dead

Owonaru was the second in command to late revolutionary fighter, Isaac Adaka Boro, who fought for the liberation of the oil-rich Niger Delta region from the Nigerian State.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

Samuel Owonaru, a retired Chief of Staff of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, is dead.

He died on Tuesday morning in Kaiama, Bayelsa State, after a brief illness.

Owonaru was the second in command to late revolutionary fighter, Isaac Adaka Boro, who fought for the liberation of the oil-rich Niger Delta region from the Nigerian State. 

Owonaru was arrested and tried by the Nigerian Government and sentenced to death.

He was in prison awaiting execution for a few months until a counter coup brought General Yakubu Gowon (retd) to power as Head of State, who immediately released him from jail. 

Between 1967-1970 Owonaru was a captain in the Nigerian Army and fought on the side of the Federal Government against Biafran soldiers led by late Odimegwu Ojukwu. 

Owonaru sustained a serious injury during the Civil War and was left in a wheelchair ever since until his demise on Tuesday.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education JAMB Announces Cut Off Marks For University, Polytechnic, College Of Education Admission In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Growing Complaints Of Loss Of Smell, Taste By Nigerians Trigger Coronavirus Scare, Expert Reacts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education JAMB Announces Cut Off Marks For University, Polytechnic, College Of Education Admission In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Growing Complaints Of Loss Of Smell, Taste By Nigerians Trigger Coronavirus Scare, Expert Reacts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Naira Marley Fires Back At Executive Jets Services Boss, Says He Won’t Patronise Them Anymore
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Do No Protest Killings, President Buhari Begs Katsina Residents, Says It Will Distract Military
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Enugu Council Chairman, Omeje, Dies Five Months After Youths Protested Against His Administration With Coffin
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Foreign Loans: We Are Robbing Our Children To Pay For Our Greed, Nigeria Is In Crisis, Says Atiku Abubakar
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Outlines Conditions For Reopening Of Academic Institutions
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad