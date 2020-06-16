Last Survivor Of 1966 Isaac Adaka Boro ‘12-day Revolution’, Owonaru, Is Dead

Samuel Owonaru, a retired Chief of Staff of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, is dead.

He died on Tuesday morning in Kaiama, Bayelsa State, after a brief illness.

Owonaru was the second in command to late revolutionary fighter, Isaac Adaka Boro, who fought for the liberation of the oil-rich Niger Delta region from the Nigerian State.

Owonaru was arrested and tried by the Nigerian Government and sentenced to death.

He was in prison awaiting execution for a few months until a counter coup brought General Yakubu Gowon (retd) to power as Head of State, who immediately released him from jail.

Between 1967-1970 Owonaru was a captain in the Nigerian Army and fought on the side of the Federal Government against Biafran soldiers led by late Odimegwu Ojukwu.

Owonaru sustained a serious injury during the Civil War and was left in a wheelchair ever since until his demise on Tuesday.

