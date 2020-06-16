NAFDAC, NIPRD Fails To Give Concrete Explanation On Delay In Approving Madagascar’s Herbal Remedy

SaharaReporters reached out to two of these agencies – National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development but received no concrete update.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

More than two weeks after the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said the COVID-Organics medicine had been handed over to three agencies under his supervision, no timeline had been given to Nigerians as to when an official response would be given on the efficacy of the formula. 

SaharaReporters reached out to two of these agencies – National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development but received no concrete update.

“We are still working on it,” the DG of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, told SaharaReporters.

“I cannot give you an update but we are working on it,” she added. 

Mrs Adeyeye had said in a television interview before the drug was sent to NAFDAC that it would take two weeks for the agency to determine if the drug was fit for purpose. 

She said the agency would carry out a toxicity test to observe the side effects of the medicine and a microbial examination to note if the ailment the medicine was to treat would develop resistance to the healing compounds in the formula.

On May 19 when this interview was likely held, Madagascar had recorded one death from COVID-19 but she ruled out the possibility of the drug being ineffective as a result of that. 

Madagascar has now reported 10 deaths and 384 recoveries from 1,290 cases, leaving 896 persons or 69 per cent of the total infected population in treatment centres.

In Nigeria, 10,885 or 65 per cent of the 16,658 persons, who have been infected with the virus, are receiving treatment.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Receives Madagascan COVID-19 Herbal Drug Samples From Guinea Bissau’s President 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

Compared to the ten deaths in Madagascar, Nigeria has recorded 424 but has a higher rate of recovered patients, with 5,349 persons or 32 per cent of the infected population recovering. 

Madagascar, however, has a recovery rate of 30 per cent.

Dr Ehanire had said on Monday, May 25 that samples of COVID-Organics would be sent to NAFDAC and NIPRD on Wednesday, May 27. 

On Friday, May 29, he confirmed that both agencies had received the drug, adding that samples would also be sent to the National Institute of Medical Research, Yaba.

Eighteen days after May 27, SaharaReporters reached out to the DG of NIPRD, Obi Peter Adigwe. 

He asked that a text be sent to him but he has yet to respond when this report was written.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Growing Complaints Of Loss Of Smell, Taste By Nigerians Trigger Coronavirus Scare, Expert Reacts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Celebrity Naira Marley Fires Back At Executive Jets Services Boss, Says He Won’t Patronise Them Anymore
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Outlines Conditions For Reopening Of Academic Institutions
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Governor Suspends Reopening Of Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT Residents Return To Normal Life Despite Increase In COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education JAMB Announces Cut Off Marks For University, Polytechnic, College Of Education Admission In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Growing Complaints Of Loss Of Smell, Taste By Nigerians Trigger Coronavirus Scare, Expert Reacts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Naira Marley Fires Back At Executive Jets Services Boss, Says He Won’t Patronise Them Anymore
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Do No Protest Killings, President Buhari Begs Katsina Residents, Says It Will Distract Military
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Enugu Council Chairman, Omeje, Dies Five Months After Youths Protested Against His Administration With Coffin
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Foreign Loans: We Are Robbing Our Children To Pay For Our Greed, Nigeria Is In Crisis, Says Atiku Abubakar
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Outlines Conditions For Reopening Of Academic Institutions
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad