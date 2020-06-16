Nigeria Urges US To Probe Murder Of Nigerian-American Activist Toyin Salau

Toyin was found dead days after she was declared missing in the city of Tallahassee, Florida, the United States.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the murder of 19-year- old Nigerian-American Activist, Toyin Salau in the US, as highly depressing and cruel.

She asked the US government to conduct a thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding her death.

Dabiri disclosed this in a statement by Head, Media and Public Relations Unit NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Monday in Abuja.

The NIDCOM boss condoled with the family of Ms Salau who died after speaking against oppression and injustice.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Toyin, who spoke at Black Lives Matters protests in the city, was last seen June 6 near Wahnish Way and Orange Avenue, Tallahassee.

She was declared missing hours after she tweeted that she was sexually assaulted. See Also Human Rights Over 40,000 Sign Petition Demanding Justice For Nigerian-American Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau, Killed In Florida 0 Comments 14 Hours Ago

Toyin tweeted that a man molested her that morning around Park Avenue and Richview Road, Tallahassee, Florida.

 She said the man offered to give her a ride back to a church where she had sought “refuge” because of “unjust living conditions.”

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” she tweeted. “I trusted the Holy Spirit to keep me safe.”

SaharaReporters, New York

