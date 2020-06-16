Three Suspects Linked To Ondo Banker's Death Arrested In Niger State

It was gathered that the suspects were among some culprits that were arrested during an investigation on some reported criminal cases in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

Three persons linked to the killing of Nofisat Adetutu Ibrahim, a member of staff of First bank Plc in charge of Point of Sales (POS) in Akure, Ondo State have reportedly been arrested. 

The trio whose identities have not been revealed was nabbed by officers of the Ondo State Police penultimate weekend. 

It will be recalled that Miss Ibrahim was shot dead by some gunmen at her POS shop at the Oke Ogba Area of Akure in August last year.

The gunmen had come in a motorbike and disguised as customers who wanted to transact business in her shop before she was shot. 

Since her gruesome death, the police in the state have been in search of her killers while her parents have been demanding for justice. 

On Monday, It was gathered that the suspects were among some culprits that were arrested during an investigation on some reported criminal cases in the state.

Police sources at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Ondo State Police Command revealed that the mobile phone number of one of the suspects was tracked down to Minna in Niger State. 

One of the police sources, who pleaded not to be named, said the killers were trailed by the men of the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad who had been investigating the murder. 

Although he refused to disclose the identities of the suspects that were arrested, he noted that Investigation was ongoing. 

When SaharaReporters contacted the spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, he said, "I don't know if these suspects who you mentioned were among those that were arrested recently by our officers but the commissioner would soon parade some of them".

SaharaReporters, New York

