22-year-old Female Ekiti University Student Dies In Boyfriend's Apartment In Osun

Faderera Oloyede, a female undergraduate of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti in Ekiti State, has been found dead in an apartment belonging to her boyfriend, Ayo Maliki, in Osun State.

The deceased was found on Tuesday inside the room in the Koko area of Iree in Osun.

The 300level student of Mathematics Education was said to have gone to her boyfriend's place in company with her friend identified as Kemisola Adewusi, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

According to sources, Maliki had prepared rice for his visitors and while eating the food, Oloyede suddenly developed stomach ache and started vomiting.

She, however, died shortly afterwards after efforts to save her life yielded no result.

"They tried to save her life but she died after complaining of stomach ache," one source said.

Student Union Government President of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Kehinde Raji, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that Maliki went into hiding immediately the incident occured.

He, however, disclosed that the police were invited and took the corpse of Oloyede away.

When contacted on Wednesday morning, spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, told SaharaReporters that investigation had begun into the case.

She revealed that the friend of the deceased, who accompanied her to Maliki's house had been detained.

"When they called us, we went there and took the corpse of the deceased and deposited it at the morgue in Osogbo.

"The State Criminal Investigation Department is handling the case and they have commenced investigation into the matter already."

