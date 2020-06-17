Adamawa Discharges All COVID-19 Patients

All confirmed COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Adamawa State have been discharged.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Abdullahi Isa, disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Tuesday.

He said a total of 42 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the state while four persons died of the disease since the first index case recorded in April.

He stated, “54 days after the index case was confirmed in Lagos, Adamawa announced its first case of COVID-19 on April 22, 2020.

“As of today, the state tested over 374 cases, out of which 42 turned positive, while 313 tested negative, and 19 are pending.

“Although our case fatality ratio at 9.5 per cent is above the national average of 2.5 per cent, it could have been worse, if not for the commitment of healthcare workers who put their lives on the line to save others.”