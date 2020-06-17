Lagos Records 24 New COVID-19 Deaths

SaharaReporters gathered that the 24 fatalities bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 107.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

Twenty-four patients have died of Coronavirus-related complications in Lagos State in the last 24 hours.

This was contained in the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s Situation Report 93 published on Wednesday.

The report noted that 31 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in five states in the last 24 hours in Nigeria.

It said, “Four hundred and ninety (490) confirmed cases were reported in the last 24 hours from sixteen (16) states – Lagos (142), FCT (60), Bayelsa (54), Rivers (39), Delta (37), Oyo (30), Kaduna (26), Imo (23), Enugu (19), Kwara (17), Gombe (11), Ondo (10), Bauchi (8), Ogun (7), Borno (6) and Benue (1).

“No new state recorded a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours. The total number of states including FCT that have reported at least one confirmed case in Nigeria is still 36 (35 states + FCT).

“Two hundred and seventy-four (274) cases were discharged in the last 24 hours in fourteen (14) states – Lagos (165), Kano (37), Rivers (22), Katsina (14), Anambra (7), Borno (6), FCT (6), Kwara (5), Adamawa (3), Bauchi (3), Ondo (3), Enugu (1), Imo (1) and Kaduna (1).

“Thirty-one (31) deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in five (5) states – Lagos (25), FCT (2), Rivers (2), Borno (1) and Oyo (1)."

 

