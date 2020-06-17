Lagos University Teaching Hospital Tells Striking Doctors 'No Work, No Pay', Vows To Take Attendance

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital has threatened its doctors with non-payment of salaries for embarking on a strike action over their poor welfare conditions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, a meeting to end the strike organised between Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, and members of the National Association of Resident Doctors ended in a deadlock.

Ehanire also threatened the doctors, saying, “Those who report to work will be taken as those who are still in service and the register will be closed at 12 noon and by then we will know who want to still be in service.” LASUTH

In compliance to his directive, LASUTH said no excuse will be entertained from striking doctors if they do not resume at their duty posts.

A circular singed by Babajide Grillo, Director of Administration for the hospital reads in part, "Medical and Dental House officers are not expected to participate in any form of industrial action.

"The "No Work, No Pay" rule of the Federal Government will be applied as appropriate.

"Heads of Clinical Departments with resident doctors are required to maintain daily attendance register of those present at work.

"Heads of Clinical Departments are requested to submit the completed attendance register to the office of the Director of Adminstration daily as managment shall entertain no disputes over presence or absence of any resident doctors at duty post."