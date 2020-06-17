Lagos University Teaching Hospital Tells Striking Doctors 'No Work, No Pay', Vows To Take Attendance

On Tuesday, a meeting to end the strike organised between Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, and members of the National Association of Resident Doctors ended in a deadlock.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital has threatened its doctors with non-payment of salaries for embarking on a strike action over their poor welfare conditions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Tuesday, a meeting to end the strike organised between Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, and members of the National Association of Resident Doctors ended in a deadlock.

Ehanire also threatened the doctors, saying, “Those who report to work will be taken as those who are still in service and the register will be closed at 12 noon and by then we will know who want to still be in service.”  LASUTH

In compliance to his directive, LASUTH said no excuse will be entertained from striking doctors if they do not resume at their duty posts.

A circular singed by Babajide Grillo, Director of Administration for the hospital reads in part, "Medical and Dental House officers are not expected to participate in any form of industrial action.

"The "No Work, No Pay" rule of the Federal Government will be applied as appropriate.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Threatens To Sack Striking Doctors As Meeting Ends In Deadlock 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

"Heads of Clinical Departments with resident doctors are required to maintain daily attendance register of those present at work. 

"Heads of Clinical Departments are requested to submit the completed attendance register to the office of the Director of Adminstration daily as managment shall entertain no disputes over presence or absence of any resident doctors at duty post."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Government Outlines Conditions For Reopening Of Academic Institutions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Records 24 New COVID-19 Deaths
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Threatens To Sack Striking Doctors As Meeting Ends In Deadlock
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Growing Complaints Of Loss Of Smell, Taste By Nigerians Trigger Coronavirus Scare, Expert Reacts
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT Residents Return To Normal Life Despite Increase In COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Adamawa Discharges All COVID-19 Patients
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Police Tighten Security At APC National Secretariat In Abuja As Giadom Takes Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Personal Assistant
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Radio Broadcaster, Dan Foster, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME US Sanctions 6 Nigerian Cyber Criminals For Stealing $6m From US Businesses, Individuals
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Working Committee Rejects Giadom As Acting National Chairman Of Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Social Media Influencer, Others Nabbed For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News 22-year-old Female Ekiti University Student Dies In Boyfriend's Apartment In Osun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki's Loyalists May Reverse Decisions Made By Suspended APC Chair, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Local Airlines To Commence Skeletal Operations On June 21 In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad