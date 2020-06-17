Local Airlines To Commence Skeletal Operations On June 21 In Nigeria

Local commerical flights in Nigeria might commence skeletal operations as from June 21, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The decision was said to have been reached at a virtual meeting of major stakeholders in Nigeria's aviation sector this week.

Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, announced plans to begin a few weekly trips between Lagos and Abuja.

Other leading industry players also offered various ideas, however, there was no mention of opening up international routes yet due to the persistent threat of Coronavirus across most countries of the world.

The Nigerian Government had in April closed the country's airports to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The situation has led to dozens of job losses in the sector with experts predicting a tough future ahead for the industry around the world as a result of the pandemic that has disrupted the global economy.